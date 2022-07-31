Putin won’t let OPEC help bring down oil prices4 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 01:58 PM IST
The producer group is being asked to pump more oil and help combat soaring inflation. Russia’s not going to let that happen
Oil producers from the OPEC group meet on Wednesday to agree to the next step in their market management. For the first time in a year, there is no clear policy for them to rubber stamp. That could make for an interesting (virtual) gathering.