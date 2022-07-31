Putin won’t let OPEC help bring down oil prices

If it seriously considers raising output again — and there’s no guarantee that it will — the group could increase everybody’s targets. But that would simply widen the gap between planned and actual production, given that few countries will be able to pump more than they already are. In practice, it is only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that have significant spare production capacity, and even then there are still questions about how much they can do.

