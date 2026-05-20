Putin, Xi's Beijing meeting highlights friendship, sees over 40 bilateral cooperation agreements & more: 10 key updates

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the strengthening strategic partnership between China and Russia during their meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, just days after United States President Donald Trump visited China.

Putin, Xi Jinping meeting: Key updates Both Xi and Vladimir Putin also emphasized their strong personal relationship. “My dear friend,” Putin said as he greeted Xi. “We are truly delighted to see you. We keep in constant touch, both personally and through our aides in the government.” Xi addressed Putin as “my longtime friend” at the beginning of their discussions and said it was important to build on “the foundation of mutual trust” between the two nations. The leaders have often spoken warmly of one another, with Xi previously describing Putin as his “best and most intimate friend.”

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2. The two leaders witnessed the signing of more than 40 agreements covering sectors such as trade, technology, and media cooperation, according to AP. They highlighted expanding economic ties, especially in oil and natural gas, and reaffirmed their shared positions on key international issues.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Xi said bilateral relations had reached “the highest level in history.” The two countries also agreed to renew a friendship treaty originally signed in 2001. Putin told those in the room that "the driving force behind economic cooperation is Russian-Chinese collaboration in the energy sector.” “Amid the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer of these resources," Putin added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

3. As per the Chinese state media, Xi emphasised the need for a “complete cessation of hostilities” in the Middle East, noting, “an early end to the conflict will help reduce disruptions to energy supply stability, the smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, and international trade order."

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4. China emerged as Russia’s largest trading partner after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Although Beijing says it has remained neutral in the conflict, it has continued to maintain strong trade relations with the Kremlin despite economic and financial sanctions imposed by the United States and European nations.

China is also the biggest buyer of Russian oil and natural gas, with Moscow expecting the conflict in Iran to further drive demand. However, there was no visible breakthrough on the proposed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which Russia has been promoting to expand gas exports to China.

Also Read | Putin says Ukraine war is nearing its end after Victory Day parade

5. A Russian presidential aide said earlier that Russia’s oil exports to China grew by 35% in the first quarter of 2026 and that Russia is one of the biggest exporters of natural gas to China.

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Bilateral trade between the two countries reached around $228 billion in 2025, according to Xinhua news agency.

6. Xi mentioned trade in areas like energy served as "stabilizing pillars” of the relationship and pledged to accelerate cooperation in other areas, like artificial intelligence, the digital economy and technological innovation.

7. Putin also termed China and Russia’s cooperation in foreign policy as “one of the key stabilizing factors on the international stage.”

Also Read | US General Dan Caine at Senate hearing says Putin aiding Iran war effort

“In the current tense situation on the international stage, our close cooperation is particularly in demand,” he stated.

8. Xi Jinping reiterated his criticism of “unilateralism and hegemonism,” in remarks widely seen as an indirect reference to actions by the United States. He warned that “the world faces the danger of reverting to the law of the jungle.”

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9. Putin invited Xi Jinping to visit Russia in 2027 and said he would travel to southern China in November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

10. The trip comes just days after Trump’s own visit to Beijing – in a sequence that is meant to cement Beijing’s image as an influential superpower, experts say. “The message is clearly one that China maintains friendship and strategic partnership with whichever power it likes, and the USA is just one of them,” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London.

In February 2022, only weeks before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership during Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing.

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Although Beijing maintains that it is neutral in the conflict, it has continued to back Moscow through regular high-level exchanges, expanding trade relations, and joint military exercises. China has also rejected Western calls to halt the supply of advanced technology components used by Russia’s defense industry.