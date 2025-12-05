Putin’s alleged secret daughter apologizes for Ukraine war: ‘I’m really sorry’

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged secret daughter, Luiza Rozova, offered an emotional apology for the war in Ukraine after being confronted on the streets of Paris by a Ukrainian journalist whose brother was recently killed in a Russian airstrike, The New York Post reported.

Confrontation in Paris Luiza Rozova, 22, was approached by journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko from Ukrainian outlet TSN while she appeared to be walking with a bodyguard. Sviatnenko, whose brother Volodymyr — a drone pilot — was killed three weeks ago, asked her directly whether she supported her father’s war.

Uneasy and covering her face with a mask, Rozova responded: “I’m really sorry that this is happening. Unfortunately, I’m not responsible for this situation.”

She repeatedly asked not to be filmed during the exchange.

Journalist’s question Sviatnenko confronted her with the personal cost of the invasion, saying: “Three weeks ago, your father killed my brother.”

He then challenged her stance on the conflict and urged her to speak to her father: “At the very least, you could call him right now and say, ‘Dad, stop shelling Kyiv.’”

Rozova reportedly answered: “What does that have to do with me?”

Background on Rozova Rozova is widely believed to be the daughter of Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former cleaner who later became a multimillionaire. Though the Kremlin has never confirmed the relationship, Rozova has been the subject of public speculation since 2021 due to her social media presence and alleged ties to the Russian elite.