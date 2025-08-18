Putin's bodyguards carried ‘poop suitcase’ to Alaska to shield ‘health secrets’

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bodyguards reportedly brought along a special “poop suitcase” to collect his faecal waste during the Alaska summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to The Express US.

What is the reason behind precaution? This unusual precaution is reportedly intended to prevent foreign intelligence agencies from analysing his waste for clues about his health. The Express US noted that Putin’s security team is responsible for collecting and transporting his waste back to Russia during overseas trips.

At the summit, tight security protocols surrounded Putin, with bodyguards maintaining a close presence and multiple protective measures in place to safeguard both the Russian president and sensitive information.

Citing investigative journalists Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin in the French publication Paris Match, The Express US reported that members of the Russian President's Federal Protection Service (FPS) collect his human waste, including his faeces, store it in special bags, and carry it in dedicated briefcases.

The measure reportedly dates back several years, including Putin's visit to France in May 2017, The Express US reported. It is suspected that the surprising security measure is undertaken to stop foreign powers from taking samples of Putin's human waste, potentially gaining information on the Russian leader's health.

Journalist Farida Rustamova also reported that such measures existed during Putin's visit to Vienna, where he used a portable toilet. “She said that a source revealed the president has carried out the practice since he began his leadership in 1999,” The Express US reported.

The reports emerged amid ongoing speculation about the health of the 72-year-old Russian president. Concerns have been voiced for several years, especially after Putin was seen jerking his legs during a press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, last November. According to The Express US, Dr. Bob Berookhim suggested this could indicate a neurological disorder like Parkinson’s disease.

Putin was also observed twitching in his seat during a 2023 meeting with Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko. In 2022, the Kremlin sought to dismiss rumours spread by the General SVR Telegram channel claiming that Putin had soiled himself following a fall, as reported by The Express US.