Putin’s chopper nearly hit? Russian commander claims helicopter was 'at the epicenter' of Ukrainian drone attack

A Russian military commander has alleged that President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was "at the epicenter" of a Ukrainian drone strike that took place on May 20 in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement

“We simultaneously conducted air defense combat and ensured air safety during the president’s helicopter flight. [The president’s helicopter was] essentially at the epicenter of repelling a massive attack by enemy drones," Yury Dashkin, commander of an air defense division, said, as cited by the Russian state media site Vesti.

“The helicopter was effectively at the epicenter of the response to the massive drone attack,” he added.

According to Vesti, he mentioned, “The intensity of the attack during the flight of the aircraft carrying the supreme commander over the territory of the Kursk region significantly increased." The report added the Russian Air Force annihilated 46 drones during the attack.

Russia carried out a record-breaking assault on multiple regions of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, deploying approximately 298 drones and 69 missiles at overnight on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Advertisement

Also Read | Prisoner Swaps Completed as Russia Fires Barrage at Kyiv

In a statement on Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised what he saw as a lack of international response to the attack, arguing that this silence serves to embolden Putin.

‘America’s silence encourages Putin' “Each such terrorist attack by Russia is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on vacation, but the war continues, despite weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. America’s silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin," he added.

However, later on Sunday evening, Keith Kellogg, Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, condemned the Russian assault as a violation of the Geneva Convention.

"The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents," he mentioned.

Advertisement

Moscow's Domodedovo Airport was closed after Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack was approaching the city on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, both Russian and Ukrainian officials confirmed on Sunday that the two countries had exchanged 1,000 prisoners over the weekend.

Advertisement