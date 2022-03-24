Putin's key advisor quits, reportedly flees Russia: 10 updates on Ukraine crisis

Facing mounting diplomatic and economic pressure, Putin's regime has responded by warning Russia could use nuclear weapons if it faces an "existential threat", and launched tit-for-tat retaliation against the West.
Moscow moved to expel US diplomats in retaliation for Washington's move earlier this month to remove 12 of Moscow's US-based representatives to the United Nations.
In an effort to blunt the damage done by sanctions to the national currency, Putin said Wednesday that Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members.
The manoeuver sharpened growing debate in Europe -- which is heavily dependent on Russian energy imports -- about possible bans on Russian oil and gas.
Moscow has warned an embargo would prompt a "collapse" of the global energy market.
While Europe has appeared fractured on the question of an oil embargo, there are also signs of fissures within Putin's regime.
Moscow recently confirmed that Anatoly Chubais -- a former Kremlin chief of staff who oversaw liberal economic reforms in the 1990s -- quit his post as a Putin advisor. He has reportedly fled the country in protest at the war.
Russia still has a vital friend in China, which pushed back against suggestions that Moscow should be expelled from the G20 group of countries.
But Scott Morrison, prime minister of G20 member Australia, said he believed that Putin attending the summit would be "a step too far."
