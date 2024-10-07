Putin’s ‘Merchant of Death’ is back. This time selling arms to the Houthis.
Benoit Faucon , Michael R. Gordon , Warren P. Strobel , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Oct 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Summary
- Russian gunrunner Viktor Bout was traded in 2022 for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death," walked out of a U.S. jail almost two years ago in a trade with Moscow for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Now he is back in business, trying to broker the sale of small arms to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less