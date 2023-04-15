Putin’s own people planned to ‘harm’ him during cancer treatment, Pentagon’s leaked report reveals2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 07:33 AM IST
While there have been speculations regarding Putin's health, there has been no official confirmation to substantiate such claims.
A leaked report by the Pentagon indicates that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been targeted by his own people for sabotage. The documents, marked as ‘Top Secret’, suggest that Russian chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov and national security council secretary Nikolay Patrushev have been devising a plan to harm Putin while he receives chemotherapy for an undisclosed medical condition.
