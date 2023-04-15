A leaked report by the Pentagon indicates that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been targeted by his own people for sabotage. The documents, marked as ‘Top Secret’, suggest that Russian chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov and national security council secretary Nikolay Patrushev have been devising a plan to harm Putin while he receives chemotherapy for an undisclosed medical condition.

Although rumours about Putin’s health have been circulating for some time, these claims have not been confirmed by any official sources.

The leaked report was part of a larger batch of documents, around 100 in total, which were shared on social media platforms last week. The leak caused significant concern among US officials who feared that their relationships with other allied countries could be damaged. The documents included information about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as well as details about South Korea and China.

While US officials have verified most of the material, they believe that some data was altered to inflate estimates of Ukrainian battlefield casualties and downplay the number of Russian forces involved. The source of the leak is currently unknown, but a 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The report is being described as the most significant security breach since WikiLeaks revealed over 700,000 government documents, videos and diplomatic cables in 2010. The leak has led to concerns about the potential consequences of such sensitive information being made public, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It is not yet clear what impact the revelations about Putin’s health will have on Russia’s domestic and international affairs. However, the fact that members of his own government are reportedly plotting against him while he is undergoing medical treatment will undoubtedly raise questions about the stability of the Russian government and Putin’s grip on power.