The ill health of Vladimir Putin has caught the interest of the whole world at a time when the Russian President has waged war against its East European neighbour Ukraine for over a hundred days now.

Several articles of the Russian president being sick and has a few years to live have surfaced. On various meets the President is seen clenching onto the table as if in utter discomfort. However, all through Russian authorities have only refuted the claim.

A spy claim had reported that The Russian President Vladimir Putin has been given a maximum of two to three years to live, as his reported cancer progresses.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) official has said that the 69 year old President “has a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer." The officer also stated that Putin is losing his eyesight.

And he added, “He has no more than two to three years to stay alive."

A latest reported on the much debated president has said that the bodyguards of the President collect his excrement or poop if he visits anywhere outside of Moscow.

That's right his poop cant travel more than the commode.

Reports have suggested that the President carries a case that has his collected excrement and urine because he fears that the bodily waste would reveal much about his allegedly deteriorating health.

A report from Paris Match via the Moscow Times reveals Putin has a special aide from the Federal Guard Service who handles the suitcase, which contains his fecal matter and urine collected during his trips, and returns it to Moscow.

The President fears his poop and urine might fall into the wrong hands and reveal too much information.

"Putin fears the possibility of any information about his health getting into the hands of foreign intelligence services," Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital.

"He wants to project the image that he will be ruling Russia indefinitely in order to deter any chaos associated with a change of power."

Koffler said that Putin is afraid of the fact that anyone could use the excrement as evidence of some kind of weakness in the Russian president’s health.

"While there is much speculation about Putin’s having a terminal illness, the intelligence about his health is inconclusive," Koffler said. "Short of a terminal illness, Putin will likely be Russia’s president at least through 2024 and possibly through 2036, given that his popularity has skyrocketed after the invasion of Ukraine."

Independent claimed that poop is collected in specialised packets, which are then placed in the dedicated briefcase for the journey home.

Notably, the practice of Putin's excrement collection is not new. During his visit to France on 29 May 2017, and during his October 2019 trip to Saudi Arabia, such news had surfaced.

Putin has reportedly carried out the practice since the beginning of his leadership.

Reports of Putin’s health have circulated since before the invasion began, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov just last week denying that the Russian president was seriously ill. "You know, President Putin appears in public every day. You can see him on the screens, read his speeches, listen to his speeches," Lavrov said. "I don’t think sane people can discern any sort of symptom of disease in this man."

Recently the Russian President had warned that Moscow is ready to hit new targets if the the Western countries supply the East European nation with long-range missile.