Putin's poop is collected by bodyguards on trips outside of Moscow: Reports. Here's why
Reportedly the President carries a case that has his excrement and urine collected in specialised packets
The ill health of Vladimir Putin has caught the interest of the whole world at a time when the Russian President has waged war against its East European neighbour Ukraine for over a hundred days now.