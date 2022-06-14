Reports of Putin’s health have circulated since before the invasion began, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov just last week denying that the Russian president was seriously ill. "You know, President Putin appears in public every day. You can see him on the screens, read his speeches, listen to his speeches," Lavrov said. "I don’t think sane people can discern any sort of symptom of disease in this man."

