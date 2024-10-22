Putin’s rising price for peace in Ukraine
SummaryFacing years of aid for a costly war, the West is now likely to seek, not offer, an off-ramp.
When German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier awarded Joe Biden the Grand Cross special class of the German Order of Merit in Bellevue Palace here last week, it was a moment of vindication for the beleaguered American president. The only other American so honored was George H.W. Bush, who supported German unification at the end of the Cold War against objections from Russia, Britain and France.