Putin’s rising price for peace in Ukraine

Team Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and their North Atlantic Treaty Organization counterparts deserve credit for rallying to Ukraine’s defense and preventing its collapse in the opening months of the war. Without Western help, most if not all of Ukraine would likely now be occupied by the Russians. Even so, the NATO allies’ inability to defeat a Russian invasion in their backyard broadcasts an unmistakable signal of weakness around the world. China and North Korea are shedding their worries about Western threats and stepping up their support of Mr. Putin’s invasion.