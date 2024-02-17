Putin's Russia developing a nuclear EMP space weapon? Biden says 'no threat'
Russia is developing a nuclear space weapon that could disable satellites, but it is not yet in orbit. The US is closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously, but there is no immediate threat to safety or physical harm on Earth.
Russia is developing a nuclear space weapon that can produce a massive energy wave and potentially disable a large portion of commercial and government satellites on which the world relies to communicate via cell phones, pay bills, and access the internet, sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.