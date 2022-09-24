Putin’s Ukraine war forces ugly bargains on food and fuel

The world's wholesalers

The US is also there, although that is a fairly recent development on the fossil fuels axis. Just a few years ago, the US would have been in the upper left quadrant, exporting surplus grain but still bringing in lots of oil on a net basis. Being mathematically a net exporter hasn’t rendered the US immune to energy shocks; pump prices soared this year because the country still buys and sells oil on a global market. The rebound in domestic oil and gas production does, however, provide more comfort that supplies will be available even in an emergency — which is one reason emergency reserves have been sold off. The shale boom simultaneously enables US support for allies in the form of energy exports, at a price, even as it provides fodder for isolationists.