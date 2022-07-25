Putin’s unexpected challenge: Snubs from his Central Asian allies9 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has Kazakhstan and its neighbors rethinking alliances and reaching out to the US
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has Kazakhstan and its neighbors rethinking alliances and reaching out to the US
At the start of the year, Russia dispatched more than 2,000 troops to its longtime ally Kazakhstan to help put down violent antigovernment unrest. Six weeks later, when Russian troops stormed into Ukraine, Kazakhstan had an opportunity to repay the favor by supporting the invasion.