Putin’s war economy can’t escape Trump’s trade blitz

Goldman Sachs earlier this week said it expects Brent to average $63 a barrel this year and $58 in 2026. With Urals trading at a substantial discount to global prices, that forecast implies the price of a Russian barrel could fall below $50. Other commodities that Russia exports, like coal and metals, have also seen their prices fall in recent weeks. A slowdown in China driven by the tariff turmoil would also drag down the Russian economy.