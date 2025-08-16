Putin-Trump meet in Alaska: Putin says ‘interested’ in ending Ukraine war, but 'root cause must be eliminated'

AFter holding a three-hour long meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is “interested” in ending the Ukraine war, but contended that the “root cause must be eliminated.”
"We are sincerely interested to end conflict. But all root causes must be eliminated, and all of Russia's concerns must be taken into account ," Putin said in the joint press conference with Trump on Friday.
“I agree with Trump that Ukraine's security must be ensured,” he added.