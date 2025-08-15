Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska today: What's on agenda, schedule for ‘one-on-one’ talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump will hold "one-on-one" talks when they meet for their landmark summit in Alaska on Friday, the Kremlin said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday, is not scheduled to take part.

Here's all you need to know about Putin-Trump's much-awaited meeting:

When and where will the meeting take place? The meeting is set to take place at a US air base outside of Anchorage in Alaska.

The Kremlin said the talks were due to start at 11:30 am (1930 GMT) Friday.

Putin and Trump will later give a joint press conference following their meeting, during which they will "summarise the results of the negotiations".

It marks Putin's first trip to a Western country since his February 2022 assault on Ukraine.

What's on agenda? The Putin-Trump summit aims at settling the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said it was "probably obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis."

However, a stepped-up Russian offensive and Zelensky's exclusion from Friday's Alaska meeting have heightened fears in Europe that Trump and Putin could strike a deal that forces painful concessions on Ukraine.

Broader issues around peace and security would also be discussed (international security). "Sensitive matters will be discussed at Putin-Trump summit," Kremlin said.

What will Trump offer? US President Donald Trump urged Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to accept a peace deal or face "very severe consequences".

In an interview with Fox News, a White House official said Trump has plenty of tools to use if necessary, and that he "wants to exhaust all options to have peaceful end to war."

Trump had initially said there would be some "land swapping going on", but appeared to have walked that back after speaking with European leaders on Wednesday.

Trump suggested there might be a second meeting involving both Zelensky and Putin if the first was successful.