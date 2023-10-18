Putin-Xi meet today! Israel-Hamas war, ‘no-limits’ ties, and more on agenda
Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing. Both leaders seek to strengthen their partnership and discuss the Israel-Hamas war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing today, October 18, Wednesday. The two leaders sought to bolster their “no-limits" partnership amid the Ukraine war and an escalating conflict in the Middle East.
