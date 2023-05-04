Cognizant net profit up 3% YoY in Q1 FY23, to sack 3,500 employees

Cognizant net profit up 3% YoY in Q1 FY23, to sack 3,500 employees1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Cognizant reported a nominal 3% YoY rise in its net profit in the March quarter of FY 23. However, the company reported a 0.3% decline in its revenue $4.8 billion in the quarter under review
IT giant, Cognizant reported a 3% YoY rise in its net profit to $580 million in the March quarter of FY23. However, the company reported a 0.3% YoY of decline in its revenue which stood at $4.8 billion in the quarter under review.
