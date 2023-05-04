Cognizant net profit up 3% YoY in Q1 FY23, to sack 3,500 employees

Cognizant's NextGen Program to affect 3,500 employees

The company will begin its NextGen program in the next quarter of FY23, to streamline its operational modal and corporate functions. As per the program, the company will operate with fewer layers to enhance agility. In connection with the program, the company expects to record costs of approximately $400 million with approximately $350 million of such costs anticipated in 2023 and approximately $50 million in 2024.