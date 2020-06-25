Qantas Airways Ltd. plans to raise as much as A$1.9 billion ($1.3 billion) and cut at least 6,000 jobs as the pandemic that’s halted international travel shows no sign of easing.

The Australian airline will also ground about 100 aircraft for around 12 months, it said in a statement Thursday. The job cuts represent about 20% of the workforce.

The drastic overhaul shows how swiftly fallout from the virus can overrun even one of the world’s strongest airlines. As recently as May, Qantas said it had enough liquidity to hold out until December 2021. Worldwide, airlines are now expected to lose more than $84 billion and see their revenues halve this year alone.

Qantas this month canceled most international flights until late October after the government said Australia’s borders are likely to remain closed until next year.

Recovery Plan

On Thursday, Qantas announced a three-year recovery plan, much of it centered on cost reductions, as the airline plots a path beyond the coronavirus. It aims to cut A$15 billion in expenses over three years, delivering A$1 billion in annual savings from 2023.

About 15,000 workers will remain furloughed, particularly those associated with international operations. Qantas’ six remaining Boeing Co. 747 jets will be retired immediately, six months ahead of schedule. Other aircraft deliveries have been deferred.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said that while the airline had good prospects for recovery in the domestic market, it would take “years before international flying returns to what it was."

“We have to position ourselves for several years where revenue will be much lower," Joyce said in the statement. “And that means becoming a smaller airline in the short term. Most airlines will have to restructure in order to survive, which also means they’ll come through this leaner and more competitive."

At the board’s request, Joyce has agreed to remain CEO to at least the end of the 2023 financial year while the recovery plan is implemented.

