Qantas offers $34 vouchers and loyalty programs in an apology to its passengers

Amid the global aviation crisis,Australia's Qantas apologised to customers for operational problems on Sunday and announced to offer $34 vouchers, loyalty status extensions and other facilities to its frustated customers
Amid the ongoing aviation crisis, one of the dominant carriers, Qantas Airways Ltd has apologised its passengers and announced to offer A$50(equal to $34) vouchers, loyalty status extensions and lounge passes to frequent flyers to the passengers.
It is worth noting that the passengers have been facing huge inconvenience due to a rise in delays, cancellations, lost baggage, and staffing issue recently. The aviation industry was completely unprepared to deal with the sudden rebound of demand since the onset of the vacation season.
The aviation crisis is not only limited to Australia and has affected airline services across the world. Another domestic rival, Virgin Australia is also facing similar backlash from passengers for its poor passenger services and delays in schedule. But being the dominant career in the continent, Qantas has also attracted major negative criticism from local media, which has brought it to the centre of public anger.
While announcing its extended discounts and services, Qantas said on Sunday that it would send frequent flyer members an email and video message from its Chief Executive Alan Joyce. The long-standing CEO had to face public backlash in the form of eggs covered in toilet papers, that were pelted at his home last month. Moreover, the CEO was also targeted on social media for the airline's customer services.
"On behalf of the national carrier I want to apologise and assure you we are working hard to get back to our best," Joyce said in the video message, which was also posted on YouTube.
Along with launching loyalty programs and vouchers, Qantas has also announced rolling out a range of campaigns and initiatives to revamp its on-time performance and mishandled baggage issue. The airline service company will also take steps to deal with staff shortages. Lately, a large number of Qantas employees went on sick leave.
As the pandemic hit the travelling and tourism industry hard in 2020, Qantas had to lay off thousands of employees and put most of its staff on leave without pay for long periods. However, the company said that it had hired 1,500 new people since April, with more to come.
The market is eyeing the revenue growth of the airline company as it is due to release its full-year financial results on Thursday.
