Qantas plane lands safely after issuing mayday over ocean

Qantas plane lands safely after issuing mayday over ocean1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
- Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines
SYDNEY : A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney has landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday.
SYDNEY : A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney has landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday.
Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand.
Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand.
Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport.
Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport.
Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines. Ambulance services at Sydney airport are making an "emergency response" to an incoming Qantas flight believed to be carrying more than 100 passengers from New Zealand, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines. Ambulance services at Sydney airport are making an "emergency response" to an incoming Qantas flight believed to be carrying more than 100 passengers from New Zealand, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
"Paramedics have been called," the ambulance service spokeswoman said as Flight QF144 from Auckland approached the airport, without providing further details. Australia's Channel Nine television news said there were "reports of an engine failure".
"Paramedics have been called," the ambulance service spokeswoman said as Flight QF144 from Auckland approached the airport, without providing further details. Australia's Channel Nine television news said there were "reports of an engine failure".
New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were responding to the mayday alert.
New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were responding to the mayday alert.
FlightRadar indicated the flight is currently over the Pacific Ocean.
FlightRadar indicated the flight is currently over the Pacific Ocean.
A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.
A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.