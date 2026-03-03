Are you eligible for a refund on your Qatar Airways flights amid US-Iran war? Check dates and other details here

Qatar airways today issued a notice on booking assistance for passengers impacted by the United States and Israel's attack on Iran, and subsequent bombardment of US military bases in the region by the middle east nation.

Further, for passenger currently in Doha, or for booking assistance, the airline directed travelers to their official page here — http://qatarairways.com/travelalerts

Advertisement

But it added, “We are experiencing high call volumes, so wait times may be longer than usual. Please only contact us if you’re travelling within the next 48 hours.”

Are you eligible for refunds for Qatar Airways flights? According to the passenger alert by Qatar Airways, those with:

Confirmed booking for travel between 28 February and 10 March 2026 are eligible for complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date, OR

A refund of the unused value of your ticket.

Also Read | Iran War LIVE: Maharashtra launches helpline for those stranded in Middle East

Is Qatar airways taking fresh bookings for flights? According to the notice, passengers looking to book flights or manage their trips should visit their app, official website here — http://qatarairways.com or contact the airline closer to your intended date of travel.

Advertisement

What if I booked my flights with a travel agent, third party? For passengers who completed their booking through a travel agent or a third-party website, Qatar Airways has asked them to reach out to concerned parties for further assistance.

Ticket refund and rebooking rules Several airlines have given passengers the option of either rebooking their flight or receiving a refund. In a post on X, Emirates said passengers holding tickets for flights before or on 5 March can either rebook an alternate flight to the same destination up to 20 days from your original date of travel or request a refund by completing the refund form if you booked with the airline directly.

If you booked your flights with a travel agent, Emirates directed passengers to contact them for refunds and rebooking.

Advertisement

Domestic carrier IndiGo said customers may opt for a full refund or reschedule until 7 March 2026, for bookings made on or before 28 February 2026 at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Tata-owned Air India said that flyers who booked their tickets on or before 28 February 2026 for travel originally planned up to 5 March 2026 will be eligible to reschedule their flight at no additional charge. They can also opt to request a full refund to their original form of payment.

Middle east suffers spillover effect from US-Israel war on Iran The latest series of retaliatory attacks by Iran targeted places in the region bearing US imprint such military bases and diplomatic facilities across the Middle East. Iran named the recent escalation “Operation Truthful Promise 4” in response to US' “Operation Epic Fury” and Israel's “Operation Roaring Lion.” As the crossfire continues, the spillover effect of the war can be seen in the Middle East. The immediate impact of the war was a sudden spike seen in oil prices.

Advertisement

The US-Israel attack on Iran has shut down air traffic in the region. Authorities in Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed their airspace, forcing thousands of flight cancellations and stranding passengers worldwide.

The airports in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai were also directly hit by strikes.

With no clear timeline over the end of this conflict, US President Donald Trump on Monday said operations are likely to last four to five weeks but that he was prepared “to go far longer than that.”

Key Takeaways Passengers impacted by the conflict can check for refunds or rebooking options with Qatar Airways.

Travelers should visit the airline's official website or app for assistance rather than calling.

Different airlines are offering varied policies regarding refunds and rebooking due to the crisis.