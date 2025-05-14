Qatar Airways strikes $200B Boeing deal for 160 jets; Trump declares ‘That’s a record, get those planes out there'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 14) witnessed the signing of what he called "the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing" during his visit to Qatar. The $200 billion deal between state-run Qatar Airways and US aerospace giant Boeing includes the purchase of 160 aircraft.

“It’s over $200 billion, but 160 in terms of the jets—that’s fantastic,” Trump said at the signing ceremony in Doha, standing alongside Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and executives from both companies. “So that’s a record, Kelly (Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg), and congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there, get them out there.”

Trump said Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who signed the deal with Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, confirmed the record-breaking scale of the agreement.

Personal diplomacy with Gulf leaders Upon arrival in Doha, Trump was greeted with a full ceremonial welcome by Emir Sheikh Tamim at the Amiri Diwan. Trump praised the Qatari ruler, saying he reminded him of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince.

“Tall, handsome guys that happen to be very smart,” Trump said, referring to both leaders.

Trump’s convoy into Doha was led by two customised Tesla Cybertrucks painted in Qatar’s internal security red, drawing attention to the tech-laden optics of the visit. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a major donor to Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, is a close advisor in the current administration.

Qatar jet controversy The visit also came amid reports that Qatar offered Trump a $400 million luxury aircraft as a potential future Air Force One that could eventually pass into his private use. The move has stirred discussion in Washington.