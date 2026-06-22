Qatar explosion news: 54 injured, 18 missing at factory in Ras Laffan; Interior ministry calls it ‘technical accident’

A powerful explosion struck Qatar’s main natural gas export terminal on Sunday night as workers were attempting to restart operations following Iranian attacks during the war. The incident triggered a major fire, injuring at least 54 people, while 18 others remained unaccounted for several hours later.
Qatar’s Interior Ministry said a "technical accident" triggered an explosion. A Reuters witness also reported hearing a powerful explosion across Doha, highlighting the scale of the incident.
The blast occurred in the Ras Laffan industrial area, a critical hub for Qatar’s energy sector, raising concerns about further disruption to global energy markets, according to AP. Qatar is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of natural gas.
Production had previously been suspended after Iran’s restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz severely disrupted shipping routes, preventing Qatar from delivering energy supplies to international customers.
(This is a developing story. More to come)