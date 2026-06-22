Qatar explosion news: 54 injured, 18 missing at factory in Ras Laffan; Interior ministry calls it ‘technical accident’

A powerful explosion struck Qatar’s main natural gas export terminal on Sunday night as workers were attempting to restart operations following Iranian attacks during the war. The incident triggered a major fire, injuring at least 54 people, while 18 others remained unaccounted for several hours later.

Advertisement

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said a "technical accident" triggered an explosion. A Reuters witness also reported hearing a powerful explosion across Doha, highlighting the scale of the incident.

The blast occurred in the Ras Laffan industrial area, a critical hub for Qatar’s energy sector, raising concerns about further disruption to global energy markets, according to AP. Qatar is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of natural gas.

Production had previously been suspended after Iran’s restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz severely disrupted shipping routes, preventing Qatar from delivering energy supplies to international customers.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Qatar explosion news: 54 injured, 18 missing at factory in Ras Laffan; Interior ministry calls it ‘technical accident’