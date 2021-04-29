OPEN APP
Qatar will allow private health facilities to resume providing non-urgent services on Thursday after a nearly month-long suspension imposed after a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state, the state news agency said.

It cited a cabinet statement on Wednesday allowing health centres to resume services at a maximum of 50% capacity.

Qatar reported 690 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total to 204,289 with 445 deaths. Daily cases had risen to nearly 1,000 in mid-April compared with less than 300 in January and with a peak of some 2,300 last May.

The ministry of public health said on Wednesday that 42.2% of those eligible in the country of some 2.7 million people have now received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Qatar is providing the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

