THESE countries have shut airspace amid Iran's missile strikes on US bases; several flights cancelled, diverted

Israel-Iran war: Shortly after Iran launched missile attacks under Operation ‘Annunciation of Victory’ on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday, multiple nations including Kuwait, UAE have closed their air spaces.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad airways, Air India Express, Egypt Air, Singapore Airlines Ltd, British Airways, among other airlines either diverted or cancelled flights in response to airspace restrictions in parts of the middle east.
Earlier, Qatar had already announced the closure of its airspace, citing the “safety of its citizens and visitors”. Later, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE added to the list, closing their airspaces temporarily as a precautionary measure.
Kuwait said it was closing its airspace "until further notice" on Monday.
"In the interest of the country's security and safety, and in light of the precautionary measures taken in a number of neighbouring countries, which include the closure of their airports and airspace, the State of Kuwait announces the temporary closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, effective today until further notice" the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stated that the decision to close its airspace was made for security reasons, as per multiple reports.
Following Qatar, the United States of Arab Emirates (UAE) acted in kind, closing its airspace. based on flight paths and air traffic control audio, as per FlightRadar24.
Several airlines including Air India Express, Etihad have either diverted or cancelled their flights: