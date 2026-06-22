Qatar confirms 13 deaths, including Indians, in Ras Laffan gas hub explosion; 66 injured

Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi on Monday confirmed that 13 people were killed and 66 injured in the explosion at the Barzan gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, saying the victims were Indian and Pakistani nationals.

The minister also sought to reassure global energy markets, stating that the incident would not affect Qatar's export capabilities.

Death toll confirmed Speaking to reporters, Al-Kaabi described the loss of life as a tragedy and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

"I find myself today having to do something I have always hoped will never happen, and that is to announce the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities," he said.

The minister did not immediately provide a breakdown of how many of the deceased were Indian or Pakistani citizens.

66 injured, none in critical condition Al-Kaabi said 66 people were injured in the explosion and are receiving medical treatment.

"66 people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in life-threatening condition," he said.

Earlier reports had indicated dozens of injuries and a number of people missing following the blast at the facility.

Blast occurred during restart operations According to state-owned energy company QatarEnergy, the explosion occurred during the start-up of operations at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The blast triggered a major fire that prompted the immediate deployment of emergency response teams, which later succeeded in bringing the blaze under control.

Authorities have described the incident as a technical accident and said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

Qatar rules out sabotage The energy minister reiterated that the explosion was an accident and not the result of any hostile action.

Earlier, Al-Kaabi said what happened at Ras Laffan was "an accident and not an aggression or sabotage."

The clarification came amid heightened regional tensions following months of conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, during which energy infrastructure across the Gulf came under attack.

Exports remain unaffected Despite the severity of the explosion, Qatar's LNG exports and energy shipments continue without disruption, according to the minister.

Al-Kaabi said the incident "has not affected our export capabilities," easing concerns about potential disruptions to global gas supplies.

Qatar is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, and Ras Laffan Industrial City serves as the country's primary LNG production and export hub.

Investigation underway Qatari authorities have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the explosion.

"We are currently working on determining the cause of the blast," Al-Kaabi said earlier.

Officials have yet to release details on the circumstances that led to the accident, the identities of the victims, or the extent of any damage to the facility.