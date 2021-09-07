Qatar may struggle to deliver the revamped Taliban it hyped

“Qatar is an important conduit between the Taliban and the rest of the world, but does not wield anything like the kind of deep influence on the group that Pakistan does," said Jane Kinninmont, Middle East analyst at the European Leadership Network. “Qatar’s relationship with the Taliban has focused heavily on mediation and international relations. It therefore influences a particular subsection of the Taliban - those that want to engage with the outside world and have pragmatic relationships that will enable them to access aid and trade."