Qatar reports 503 new Covid-19 cases, 173,709 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 503 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 173,709, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 336 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 160,451, while the fatalities increased by one to 273, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,666,658 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 594,613.

