Qatar reports 503 new Covid-19 cases, 173,709 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 503 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 173,709, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

A total of 1,666,658 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 594,613. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

