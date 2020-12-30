Qatar ruler gets invite to attend summit that may ease Gulf rift

Qatar ruler gets invite to attend summit that may ease Gulf rift1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 03:09 PM IST
The GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf delivered the invite to Qatar ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh on Jan. 5
Qatar’s ruler received an invite from Saudi Arabia’s king to attend the January Gulf Cooperation Council summit, which may help resolve a dispute that shattered regional unity and unnerved the Trump administration.
The GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf delivered the invite to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the summit in Riyadh on Jan. 5, according to a statement. It didn’t specify whether the ruler accepted the invitation.
Delhi Metro changes train timings on New Year's Eve. Details here1 min read . 04:23 PM IST
India to export indigenous Akash missile system after cabinet approval1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced in Uttarakhand amid new variant fears1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Lockdown gains made and lost3 min read . 04:03 PM IST
Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss
The summit is seen as a step in resolving a crisis that erupted in mid-2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed trade, travel and diplomatic ties with Qatar. There have been US-backed attempts to end the dispute.
The potential rapprochement comes as US policy appears poised for a sharp turn, and may be intended to get things moving before Donald Trump leaves office. The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.