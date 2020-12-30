Qatar ruler gets invite to attend summit that may ease Gulf rift

OPEN APP
Qatar’s ruler received an invite from Saudi Arabia’s king to attend the January Gulf Cooperation Council summit, which may help resolve a dispute that shattered regional unity and unnerved the Trump administration.

The GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf delivered the invite to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the summit in Riyadh on Jan. 5, according to a statement. It didn’t specify whether the ruler accepted the invitation.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

The summit is seen as a step in resolving a crisis that erupted in mid-2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed trade, travel and diplomatic ties with Qatar. There have been US-backed attempts to end the dispute.

The potential rapprochement comes as US policy appears poised for a sharp turn, and may be intended to get things moving before Donald Trump leaves office. The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

