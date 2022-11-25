On November 25, Qatar and Senegal will face each other in a Group A match. Both teams are in an identical position as they lost their first matches with an identical score (0-2). The host nation lost to Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match while Senegal lost to the Netherlands.

Overview

Nobody expects Qatar and Senegal to qualify for the knockout stages. Their fans, however, will want to see their team qualify from a group that has Ecuador and the Netherlands as the favourites to move on to the next round. A victory in this match will keep the dream alive for Qatar and Senegal. Neither of the teams, however, would qualify if the Ecuador vs Netherlands match ends in a draw.

Teams

Qatar

Qatar utterly failed in their match against Ecuador, losing 2-0 to the South American team. According to manager Felix Sanchez, his team was "nervous". The Maroons became the first host nation to drop their first game in a World Cup. They are also the first hosts since the USA in 1994 to not have a shot on target in a match at the championships. Qatar cannot afford to freeze under pressure as only a win will keep their hopes alive.

Senegal

Going into this crucial encounter, Senegal appear to be in considerably better form than their Asian opponents. Even if the African team ultimately lost 2-0, they made things difficult for the Netherlands. They must, however, be worried since Abdou Diallo and Cheikhou Kouyate left that game with injuries and might not make this encounter.

Head-to-Head

Qatar and Senegal have not played against each other before. Qatar suffered their first defeat in four games with their loss to Ecuador. In its last two games, Senegal has not succeeded to win either.

Key Players

Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy will be a key player for Senegal as the African nation would have to defend well to have a chance to get ahead. Qatar forward Hassan Al-Haydos will have to make a difference for his team.

Date, Time & Venue

The Qatar vs Senegal match will be played on November 25 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.

Live-streaming details

The Qatar vs Senegal match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

The Qatar vs Senegal match will be a close fight, with the Asian country having the home advantage. Senegal will secure it 1-0.

