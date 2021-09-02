Qatar is "engaging with (the Taliban) and also with Turkey if they can provide any technical assistance", he added.
Sheikh Mohammed was addressing a joint press conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, who said "we need to adjust to the new reality" of Taliban rule.
"Our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals, but also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom, and indeed others who may be at most risk," Raab said.
Qatar hosted negotiations between the Taliban and the United States in recent years and was a transit point for about 43,000 evacuees from Afghanistan.
The US invaded Afghanistan and toppled its Taliban government in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had sought sanctuary in the country.
