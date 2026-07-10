Qatari negotiators visit Iran to revive Washington-Tehran talks after ceasefire breakdown: Report

Qatari negotiators travelled to Iran on Friday in a bid to ease tensions and pave the way for the resumption of nuclear and security talks between Washington and Tehran, days after US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively "over," according to a CNN report citing a diplomat familiar with the visit.

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The news report said the trip was coordinated with the United States and is part of a broader diplomatic effort to reduce tensions following a sharp military escalation between the two countries.

Qatar seeks to restart diplomacy According to the news outlet, the discussions are focused on creating conditions for renewed negotiations between the US and Iran after recent exchanges of military strikes threatened to derail diplomatic efforts.

Military escalation raised fears of wider conflict The latest diplomatic initiative follows several days of military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Tehran retaliated by launching attacks on US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict.

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US pursuing 'limited strikes and diplomacy' CNN quoted a US official as saying Washington has adopted a strategy of carrying out limited military strikes followed by pauses to prevent the conflict from spiralling while allowing diplomatic efforts to continue.

"Diplomacy is happening behind the scenes to ease tensions in the US-Iran conflict," the official was quoted as saying.

The report added that the US is maintaining a list of potential military targets as leverage while remaining prepared for further action if necessary. However, multiple officials said the Trump administration is currently giving diplomacy the opportunity to succeed before considering additional military options.

Egypt urges return to talks Separately, Egypt also stepped up diplomatic efforts on Friday.

During a phone conversation, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on both Washington and Tehran to prioritise diplomacy.

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According to a statement from Egypt's foreign ministry, the two leaders urged "all parties to give priority to the language of diplomacy and dialogue and to return to the negotiating table."

Their appeal came after Trump said the United States had agreed to continue talks with Iran, even as he reiterated that the ceasefire between the two countries was no longer in effect.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Qatari negotiators visit Iran to revive Washington-Tehran talks after ceasefire breakdown: Report