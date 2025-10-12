Qataris headed for Gaza summit killed in Egypt as their car flips near Sharm El-Sheikh

Three Qataris died in a car accident on Saturday while travelling to Egypt’s Red Sea resort, Sharm el-Sheikh, health officials said. Two additional people were injured when their vehicle flipped approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Sharm el-Sheikh. However, they were not members of negotiating team of the Gaza summit scheduled on Monday, according to I24 News.

Qatar, together with Egypt and the US, helped mediate the ceasefire. Earlier this month, Turkey also joined the talks held in Sharm el-Sheikh, which concluded with an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages along with hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Gaza summit Sharm el-Sheikh is set to host a summit co-led by Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency. The statement added that over 20 world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, are expected to attend the summit.

The meeting will emphasise “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability”, the Egyptian presidency said, according to AFP. Meanwhile, Hamas official Osama Hamdan informed AFP, “According to the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange is set to begin on Monday morning as agreed."

Keir Starmer to attend Gaza summit British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit Egypt on Monday to participate in the summit. According to Downing Street, Starmer, whose government officially recognised Palestine last month to support the prospect of a two-state solution, will urge ongoing international collaboration to advance the next stage of the peace plan. This includes the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of a ceasefire monitoring mission, and establishing transitional governance arrangements in Gaza.

Gaza summit: French President Emmanuel Macron to take part French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Egypt on Monday to show his backing for the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported, citing the announcement from the French Presidency.