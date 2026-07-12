Who was Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the architect of modern Qatar, who passed away at 74?

Qatar's former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has died at the age of 74, Doha's Amiri Diwan, its top government body, said on Sunday (local time), without stating a cause.
The Amiri Diwan in a statement said, "With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning."
Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 as emir, is widely credited with driving Qatar's rapid transformation from a relatively isolated Gulf state into a major global hub. The energy-rich nation now owns London's Harrods department store and has established the influential Al Jazeera satellite news network, AP reported.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani served as the Emir of Qatar from 1995 until 2013, significantly transforming Qatar's global presence.
He is credited with Qatar's rapid transformation from a relatively isolated state into a global hub, largely due to strategic investments in energy and media.
His independent foreign policy and close ties with groups like Hamas and Iran often drew criticism from regional and Western allies, unsettling their relationships.
Under Sheikh Hamad's leadership, Qatar established the influential Al Jazeera news network and acquired notable assets like London's Harrods department store.
While it's uncertain, Qatar's future policies may undergo changes considering the profound impact of Sheikh Hamad's leadership on its current geopolitical stance.
However, Qatar's growing influence under Sheikh Hamad also unsettled several regional and Western allies because of its independent foreign policy. Its close relations with Shiite-majority Iran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and Egypt's banned Muslim Brotherhood frequently drew criticism from its allies.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.