'Quad' countries to launch joint venture to boost Covid vaccine production

New Delhi: The US, India , Australia and Japan on Friday announced the launch of their ambitious joint partnership venture to boost production of vaccines to combat covid-19, in a move seen as mounting a challenge to China, at the inaugural summit of Quad now upgraded to the leaders’s level.

US President Joe Biden, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga shared a virtual stage to herald the start of a reinforced partnership aimed at global good. Briefing reporters after the summit, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the upgradation of the Quad conversation to the leaders’ level as “the most significant outcome."

“It highlights the importance of international cooperation to address global challenges," he said.

The summit comes against the backdrop of multiple challenges posed by a rising China which has trade disputes with the US and Australia and territorial disputes with India and Japan. Shringla said that “certain issues" had come up for discussion hinting that China’s belligerent attitude towards some Quad members including India had been discussed.

On Beijing’s contention that the Quad was the “Asian NATO" that aims to circumscribe its growth and influence, Shringla said that the Quad had a constructive agenda and stood “for" ideas pursued commonly by the four countries including democracy and rule of law and not against any one country.

The plan for vaccine manufacture will see the four countries working to produce up to one billion vaccine doses by 2022. It envisages India ramping up its vaccine manufacturing capacities with the help of finance from the US and Japan to make the single-dose vaccine from US-based Johnson & Johnson with Australia taking charge of shipments and logistical issues, Shringla said.

“We believe this will speed up the process of post pandemic recovery and enable families and businesses to put the covid19 crisis behind them and move towards normalisation," he said.

That India was tasked with manufacturing the vaccines was a “validation of our reputation" as the pharmacy of the world, Shringla said adding that the idea was also to cater to possible pandemics in teh future.

The summit also saw the setting up of three working groups – on vaccines, new and emerging technologies and climate change.

For the first time the Quad had come up with a joint statement underlining a unity of vision and purpose. Speaking first, Biden who has promised to reinvigorate alliances in the face of challenges from China, hailed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad as “going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo Pacific." He vowed to work with partners India, Australia and Japan to “achieve stability." He described the Quad as “dedicated to the practical solutions and concrete results," -- a possible harking back to the time when the four first joined hands to provide relief to countries devastated by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

“We are launching an ambitious new joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing and strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-pacific," Biden said referring to the US providing vaccines for India to manufacture and ramp up production capacities to supply to countries in the region.

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said the move would burnish India’s credentials as a deliverer global public good. “It earns India goodwill" and “builds up India’s stature vis a vis China," he said noting that China was exporting its own vaccines to countries in an effort to obliterate its role in allowing the covid-19 pandemic to spread.

“We are establishing a new mechanism to advance our cooperation and raise our mutual ambition as we address accelerated climate change… we are renewing our commitment to ensure that our region is governed by international law committed to universal values and free from coercion," he said in a direct reference to the intimidating tactics employed by China vis a vis its neighbours including in the South China Sea.

Modi in his opening remarks said that the four countries were “united by our democratic values and our commitment to a free open and inclusive Indo Pacific." The use of the term inclusive could be seen as addressed to China which sees the Quad as an attempt to isolate and limit its influence.

“Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines climate change and emerging technologies make the Quad a force for global good…. Today’s summit meeting shows that the Quad has come of age. It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region," Modi said.

In his remarks, Morrison, a key supporter of the Quad expressed the hope that as “liberal democracies" in the region extending from the west coast of the US to the east coast of Africa “let our partnership be an enabler of peace stability and prosperity and do so inclusively with many nations in our region."

“We will do our share of heavy lifting to lighten the burden for us all," he pledged.

In his remarks, prime minister Suga of Japan promised to work with partners in the Quad to “firmly advance our cooperation to realise a free and open Indo Pacific and to make visible and tangible contributions to the peace stability and prosperity of the region including overcoming covid-19."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics