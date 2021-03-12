'Quad' countries to launch joint venture to boost Covid vaccine production

For the first time the Quad had come up with a joint statement underlining a unity of vision and purpose. Speaking first, Biden who has promised to reinvigorate alliances in the face of challenges from China, hailed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad as “going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo Pacific." He vowed to work with partners India, Australia and Japan to “achieve stability." He described the Quad as “dedicated to the practical solutions and concrete results," -- a possible harking back to the time when the four first joined hands to provide relief to countries devastated by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}