Quad foreign ministers to discuss Indo-Pacific, Covid-19

Quad foreign ministers to discuss Indo-Pacific, Covid-191 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 04:25 PM IST
The third ministerial meeting of the informal Quad grouping will discuss 'regional and global issues, especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, the Indian foreign ministry said
The foreign ministers of the US, India, Japan and Australia will meet Thursday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.
The third ministerial meeting of the informal Quad grouping will discuss “regional and global issues, especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The leaders will also discuss efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
The foreign ministers of the four nations last met in Tokyo in October 2020.
