This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >Quad foreign ministers to discuss Indo-Pacific, Covid-19
Quad foreign ministers to discuss Indo-Pacific, Covid-19
1 min read.04:25 PM ISTBloomberg
The third ministerial meeting of the informal Quad grouping will discuss 'regional and global issues, especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, the Indian foreign ministry said
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The foreign ministers of the US, India, Japan and Australia will meet Thursday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.
The foreign ministers of the US, India, Japan and Australia will meet Thursday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.
The third ministerial meeting of the informal Quad grouping will discuss “regional and global issues, especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The third ministerial meeting of the informal Quad grouping will discuss “regional and global issues, especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.