Quad grouping an anchor for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific: Scott Morrison

NEW DELHI: Hours ahead of the first meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the grouping will become an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

US President Joe Biden, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Morrison are scheduled to later on Friday for the first ever summit of the so-called Quad countries – also known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue."

While senior officials of the four countries have been meeting regularly since 2017 and the foreign ministers of the grouping have met thrice, this is the first time the group was meeting at the summit level.

China has called the so-called Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

Morrison said there was no reason for China to object to the leaders' meeting.

“This is about four nations that have had a long-term interest in the Indo Pacific. For us, this is where we live, this is where Japan lives, where India lives and of course with United States across the Pacific has had a long-term presence, so this is about an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and that benefits all nations of the Indo-Pacific," Morrison told reporters, according to an AP report.

“This is about ensuring that we can trade more easily and peacefully, that there is freedom of movement within the seas and the overflight of the area to ensure that there is facilitation, trade and movement across our great region and before these four nations, liberal democracies, standing up for our values, coming together and ensuring that we are an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Morrison added.

Biden has said he sees cooperation with US allies in the region as a central focus of his strategy to deal with China's growing economic and military strength. The US president has indicated that here will be no softening of former president Donald Trump's confrontational measures on trade, technology and human rights.

“That President Biden has made this (the Quad meeting) one of his earliest multilateral engagements speaks to the importance we've placed on close cooperation with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

A key takeaway from Friday’s summit is expected to be the Vaccine Initiative ie vaccines will be developed in US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and US, and supported by Australia. It will allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region.

Another takeaway could be the Quad countries joining hands to build a rare-earth procurement chain to take on the dominance of China in supplying the elements to makers of smartphones to high-performance motors to EV batteries.

