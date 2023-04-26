Quad leaders' summit to be held in Australia on May 24

Quad leaders' summit to be held in Australia on May 241 min read . 09:03 AM IST
- In May, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Australia to participate in the Quad leadership summit.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday revealed that Sydney would be the venue for the Quad Leaders' Summit on May 24.
"I'm pleased to announce that Australia will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit for the first time on May 24 in Sydney,' Anthony Albanese tweeted.
In another tweet, Albanese noted, “Hosting our Quad partners in Sydney next month will be an opportunity for Australia to help shape the region we all want to live in."
In May, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Australia to participate in the Quad leadership summit. The announcement was made in March during a joint press conference held by Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart, who was on a four-day visit to India at the time.
Meanwhile, according to a press release by The White House, President Biden is set to participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney, Australia on May 24, which will be attended by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.
As reported by ANI, the leaders of the Quad group have convened four times in the past, and their next meeting is scheduled to be held in Australia. The group's significance in the region has grown as a result of its strong focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth, as well as its efforts to promote connections between Quad members and non-Quad members at the individual level.
The Quad is a strategic platform that includes India, Japan, the United States, and Australia. Its key goal is to create a fresh approach to ensuring the Indo-Pacific's vital sea routes remain free from any form of control.
