As per a joint readout released by the White House said US President Joe Biden, Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its "broader implications", without mentioning Russia or the military offensive. Interestingly, the joint readout and the comments by the leaders seemed to indicate divergent views on the crisis in Ukraine triggered by Russia's military offensive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}