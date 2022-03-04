This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At Quad meet, PM Modi discussed developments in Ukraine, including its humanitarian implications and the Prime Minister emphasized the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy
Russia-Ukraine crisis: At the virtual meeting of Quad leaders aiming to look into humanitarian implications of the conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for return to a path of "dialogue and diplomacy" to defuse the crisis in Ukraine.
In a tweet, Modi described the meeting as productive and said, "participated in a productive virtual Quad Leaders' meeting today with @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and @JPN_PMO Kishida. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to ensuring security, safety and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."
As per a joint readout released by the White House said US President Joe Biden, Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its "broader implications", without mentioning Russia or the military offensive. Interestingly, the joint readout and the comments by the leaders seemed to indicate divergent views on the crisis in Ukraine triggered by Russia's military offensive.
While a statement by PM Modi's office said, "developments in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting, including its humanitarian implications. The prime minister emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy."
It further highlighted Modi underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and that he also reiterated the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Though the joint readout did not directly refer to Russian military offensive against Ukraine, Japanese PM Kishida's office quoted him as saying that "unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion like the recent Russian aggression against Ukraine are also unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region."
"I met with my fellow Quad leaders Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio about Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine and our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity around the world, including in the Indo-Pacific," Biden tweeted.
The joint readout said the Quad leaders discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications.
"They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine," it said.
The readout said the meeting was convened to reaffirm the commitment of the leaders to a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are "free from military, economic, and political coercion".
It said the leaders reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity.
"In their continuing pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Quad leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months," it said.
The Indian statement said the meeting reviewed the progress on Quad's initiatives since the summit talks in September.
"The leaders agreed on accelerating cooperation, with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year," the statement said.
It said Modi underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
"He called for concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad, in areas like Humanitarian and Disaster Relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, clean energy, connectivity, and capacity-building," it said.
The leaders also discussed other topical issues, including the situation in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands.
"The leaders agreed to stay in touch and to work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming Leaders' Summit in Japan," the statement said.
(With inputs from agencies)
