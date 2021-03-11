'Quad' nations may build rare earths to outplay China

The importance of the Quad has run in tandem with the emergence of the Indo-Pacific as a key strategic region. The Quad countries share similarity of assessments about geopolitical dynamics in the region. In 2017, the Quad dialogue resumed at the official level after a ga of a decade. Senior officials of the four countries participated in the Quad Senior Official Meetings, held twice a year. Till date seven senior officials’ meetings have been held under Quad, with the most recent one taking place virtually in December 2020.