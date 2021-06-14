Quail? Beta? Scientists bicker over what to call coronavirus variants

Last month, they settled on a Greek alphabet-based system that some of the task force’s own members worry still might not serve the intended purpose. Henceforth, governments and media should refer to the variant previously known as the U.K. variant, identified in the county of Kent, as Alpha, while one detected in South Africa is Beta, the WHO announced on May 31. Gamma was the new name for a strain thought to have originated in Brazil, while Delta was one of the variants first found in India. The idea had been sitting on page three of the WHO’s 2015 disease-naming guidelines.