Queen Camilla puts differences with Prince Harry aside as King Charles seeks closer family ties: Royal experts

Queen Camilla is expected to stand behind King Charles as Prince Harry attempts to repair his relationship with the royal family, although experts say that reconciliation is likely to take time.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK on 26 August, with the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, expected to begin school in Britain in September.
Their return comes amid renewed efforts by Harry to establish closer links with his father.
The King, who continues to receive treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, is understood by royal experts to want to form a relationship with his grandchildren. Camilla is expected to support that effort, despite the difficult history between Harry and the wider royal family.
Charles met Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House on July 10, before the Sussexes' latest return to Britain. Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl later reported, according to sources, "not even the Prince and Princess of Wales were made aware that the meeting was taking place." Camilla was present.
Royal commentator Meredith Constant told Fox News Digital, "Camilla has weathered far bigger storms than the Sussexes’ 2020 move, or Prince Harry’s book, ‘Spare'. Camilla knows how to lie low when she needs to. She’s going to go through the motions and put on a good face for her husband as he works on his relationship with his younger son."
She added, “While Prince William and King Charles are not in lockstep over how to handle Prince Harry’s return, they understand that they are a unit with their respective wives. William wouldn’t expect Camilla to take a stand against her husband anymore than Charles would expect that of Kate.”
Royal historian Catherine Mayer told People magazine that Camilla "is a non-negotiable part of Charles’ life," adding, "there’s no reconciliation with (the king) without her."
Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020, citing intense media scrutiny and a lack of support from the palace. They subsequently moved to California, where they discussed their experiences of royal life in interviews and documentaries.
Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, brought further attention to his strained relationships with members of the royal family. His relationship with Prince William has remained particularly difficult, with royal experts previously telling Fox News Digital that the brothers have not spoken since 2022.
Any reconciliation is therefore likely to be gradual rather than immediate. For now, Charles' meeting with Harry, Meghan and their children, and the Sussexes' return to Britain, represent reported steps towards renewed family contact.
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